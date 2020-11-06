Bhubaneswar: A recent study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has revealed that two doses of ‘Ivermectin’ (an anti-parasite drug) reduces the chance of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus by approximately 73 per cent.

“Two doses of ‘Ivermectin’ prophylaxis were administered within a gap of 72 hours to healthcare workers in AIIMS. It reduced the chances of COVID-19 infection by about 73 per cent,” AIIMS director Gitanjali Batmanabane said.

The study was conducted from September 20 to October 19. The research findings have added a new dimension to the ongoing study on little known behaviour pattern of the SARS-CoV-2 including methods of its treatment, added the AIIMS Bhubaneswar chief.

According to AIIMS official sources, the study was conducted by 12 physicians of the premier healthcare institute which aimed at exploring the connection between ‘Ivermectin’ prophylaxis and development of COVID-19 infection conducted on two groups of the HCWs.

During the research, one of the groups was administered with two doses of ‘Ivermectin’ within a gap of 72 hours. The other group was provided with different treatment methods.

“Encouraging results of a recent study which was conducted in Egypt prompted us to explore its role as prophylaxis for HCWs. At least 20 to 25 HCWs were getting infected with the deadly virus every day. However, after the healthcare workers started taking ‘Ivermectin’ the number of COVID-19 infections decreased to one or two in a day,” Dr Batmanabane noted. Around 60.75% of the participants were below 30 years of age and two-thirds of the participants were males.

PNN