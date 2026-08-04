Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 10 organisations for advancing healthcare delivery, innovation and institutional collaboration.

The state Health and Family Welfare Department signed the MoUs with the organisations in the presence of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The organisations are-Centre for Emergency and Trauma Care of AIIMS New Delhi, All India Institute of Ayurveda, Amrita Hospital, Tata Steel Foundation, I-HUB, Antara Foundation, Health System Transformation Platform, Sevadaan Aarogya Foundation, IFC-Transaction advisory services, Kaivalya Education Foundation, and Quality Council of India.

Mahaling said this is a major step toward advancing innovation, strengthening research, and delivering more efficient, accessible, and people-centric healthcare services across the state.

The most important MoU was signed with AIIMS New Delhi, which aims to strengthen trauma care services across the state, he said.

As per the agreement, any medical college or the district headquarters hospital will be developed as a centre of excellence for trauma care under the supervision of AIIMS Delhi. In addition, necessary steps will be taken to improve the trauma care service in the state, the minister said.

Similarly, the All India Institute of Ayurveda will promote medicines made with Indian knowledge and skills in Odisha, while I-Hub of Gujarat will help improve start-ups, innovation, and teaching methods in medical education, he pointed out.

Besides, the labs in the district headquarters hospital and sub-district hospitals will be upgraded to NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation.

Sevadaan Aarogya Foundation will set up restrooms in six medical colleges and hospitals of the state so that patient attendants will be provided with safe and convenient accommodation, he added.

Free health camps will be held for screening of heart diseases of children in remote areas, as per the agreement signed with Amrita Hospital, Kochi.