Dharamsala: Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Saturday.

Chasing 184, India rode on Iyer’s unbeaten 74 off 44 balls to chase down the target with 17 balls to spare.

He was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) as India overwhelmed the target in 17.1 overs to pocket the series.

Earlier, Opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 75 off 53 balls as Sri Lanka posted 183 for five.

Apart from Nissanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka’s whirlwind 47 off 19 balls.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, with 1/24, had the best figures as 72 runs came off the last four overs.

India had won the first T20 International by 62 runs in Lucknow.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 183/5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 75 off 53 balls, Dasun Shanaka 47 off 19 balls; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24).

India: 186/3 in 17.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 74 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out, Sanju Samson 39; Lahiru Kumara 2/31).

PTI