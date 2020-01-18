Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government will restore the voice calling and SMS services on prepaid SIM cards in Kashmir, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said at a press conference in Jammu Saturday.

He said that restricted 2G Internet service will be restored on the postpaid SIM cards in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of Kashmir and 10 other districts of Jammu.

Internet was suspended all across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 August 5. The broadband services were, however, restored later in Jammu region.

Also, mobile and broadband services were restored in the Ladakh region but in Kashmir, all forms of Internet continued to remain suspended.

The government had earlier restored Internet services in hospitals and government offices in the valley.

IANS