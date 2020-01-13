Srinagar: Police carried out a fresh search Monday at the residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Davinder Singh, who was arrested here while allegedly ferrying two militants Saturday.

A senior police officer said the raid was carried out at the Indira Nagar residence of Davinder following some disclosures made by him during interrogation. The officer refused to give details about any recoveries made from Davinder’s residence.

Davinder, who was posted at high security Srinagar airport, was held Saturday along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants Naveed Babu and Altaf when he was allegedly ferrying the ultras from here to south Kashmir in a car.

A team led by DIG of South Kashmir Atul Goyal intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was also conducted at Davinder’s residence and the police seized two pistols and an AK rifle, the officials said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the police officer was involved in a ‘heinous crime’ and is being treated on par with the ultras.

PTI