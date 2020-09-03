Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have joined the cast of the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The horror-comedy will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past.

“I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script,” said the director.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Kripalani said: “The script has gone through several changes after Rameshji and Akshai got on board. Saif, Arjun, Jacqueline and Yami perfectly complement each other in the film.”

The team has started the groundwork for the film, which will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

“We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 percent of the film during outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot on a set in Mumbai,” said Taurani.