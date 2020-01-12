Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his loved ones. The birthday bash was also attended by actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor.

Tiger shared a group selfie from the intimate birthday bash on his Instagram account, with a Koi Mil Gaya reference.

“About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer! @hrithikroshan,” he captioned the picture.

Sussanne had wished Hrithik with a sweet Instagram post, featuring their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “‘Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye… you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo,” she wrote, sharing a montage of memories he and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan have shared over the years.

Hrithik said he was “not really” a birthday person. “Usually, I realise quite late that it’s my birthday and then, I have to quickly decide on a plan, if at all, or not. Honestly, I am not someone who looks forward to having any extravagant celebration on this specific day,” he said.

The War star had said, “For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a ‘gratitude day.’ I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That’s why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it’s about spending time and doing things for them. That’s all I am going to do this year as well.”

Hrithik, who had a great 2019 with back-to-back hits Super 30 and War, will be seen next on the big screen in Krrish 4. The film will see him returning as the titular caped superhero.