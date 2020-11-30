Puri: A servitor of Puri Srimandir Monday lodged an FIR at Singhadwara police station alleging that e-commerce giant Amazon is selling Nirmalya Prasad on its website without taking permission from Srimandir temple administrtaion.

The servitor named Sambhunath Khuntia, in his FIR mentioned, “Nirmalya is being sold on Amazon at higher price without any permission of the temple administration. I have lodged an FIR in this regard and drawn the attention of the temple administration. The person or organisation involved in the sale should be punished.”

Supporting Khuntia, members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration also said that Amazon India is illegally selling Nirmalya Prasad in its e-commerce site as it has not taken any permission from the temple administration for the online sale of the prasad.

Notably, the prasad is being sold on the website at Rs 59 per packet containing 25 grams of Nirmalya with a delivery charge of Rs 50.

PNN