Puri: The ‘Pujapanda Nijog’ body of Jagannath temple suspended Monday servitor Laxminarayan Pujapanda. It has been alleged that he helped Barchana IIC Deepak Kumar Jena enter the temple premises breaking lockdown rules.

Secretary of ‘Pujapanda Nijog’, Madhav Pujapanda said, “We have suspended Laxminarayan for flouting lockdown norms. No one is allowed to enter the temple premises now. The order has been issued by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the Odisha government. Strict action will be taken against those flouting rules.”

Sources said that Jena and his family had arrived at the south gate of the temple a few days back. However, he was stopped there by a policeman on duty. Jena however, threatened the cop with dire consequences if he was prevented from entering the temple premises. He then barged inside with his family members allegedly helped by Laxminarayan.

The policeman then lodged a report at the Singha Dwara police station. The IIC was then detained along with his family members. Laxminarayan had earlier been interrogated by the police. The decision to suspend him was taken Monday. Jena was suspended earlier for the fracas.

PNN