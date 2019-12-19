Bhatli: Satyabrata Das of Bhagabansindhol village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district, who set out on a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) over several demands in the interests of Odisha 162 days back, reached Bhatli block in Bargarh district Thursday.

Reaching here, 28 years old Das met Bhatli block development officer Dhirendra Kumar Sethi and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India.

He has demanded special category status for the state, speedy resolution of Mahanadi water dispute and stoppage of work on Polavaram project among others in his memorandum.

Das embarked on his mission from Barchana block in Jajpur district July 10. Over the months, he has so far met 115 block development officers and submitted his memorandum to them.

While several people here praised Das who travels on foot with a placard around his neck and the national flag in his hands, many other organisations including Marwadi Yuva Mancha, staff of Shyam Bihari temple among others felicitated him as well at Bhatli.

Das said he would cover all the blocks and his mission would come to an end at his own block in Balikuda.

PNN