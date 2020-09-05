Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Kumar Muduli is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The legislator appealed to all who have come in contact with him to isolate themselves.

In a Facebook post, Muduli wrote, “After developing symptoms, I went for the COVID-19 test yesterday and I have tested positive. Now, I am in home isolation and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I am stable. Those who have come in contact me in the past few days are requested to get themselves tested, if required.”

Notably, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi, Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, Baramba MLA Debiprasad Mishra, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera including several other political leaders had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

PNN