Bhubaneswar: Member of Parliament from Nabarangpur and former Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Member of Legislative Assembly of Basudevpur constituency Bishnubrata Routray in Bhadrak district tested positive for COVID-19, Friday.

The two BJD MP and MLA took to social media to reveal their diagnosis.

The duo also requested their friends who had come in contact with them last week to home quarantine themselves.

It may be noted here that besides Majhi, earlier Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, other MLAs who had tested positive for COVID-19 are Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Khandapada MLA and Editor of ‘Sambad’ Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

On the other hand, Odisha Minister of Textile and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Minister is presently under home quarantine.

PNN