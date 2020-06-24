Jagatsinghpur: Bringing laurels to Odisha, Jagatsinghpur district has bagged the prestigious SKOCH Award for e-office governance, informed district collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Wednesday.

Mohapatra congratulated the district administration team for the achievement and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his support and guidance.

SKOCH award, instituted in 2003, recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

Sources said, with an aim to ensure transparency and speed up the pace of movement of files from one level to another and from one department to the other, the district administration of Jagatsinghpur had launched the e-office system, March 2019.

The e-office system in the district offices reduced the use of paper.

Due to the e-office system the hassles of file movement from one department to another has been reduced. The new system is also helping in ensuring transparency and accountability among the office staff.

Now the office staff at all government offices in the district can easily locate the files due to the e-office system. Notably, the e-office system is under the 5-T initiative of the state government.

