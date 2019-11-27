Kolkata: After the display of acrimony between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and the governor in the West Bengal Assembly, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets that included one for reportedly referring to him as ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’.

In a Twitter post, Dhankhar attached a clipping of a Bengali daily which reported that the chief minister, while speaking about the governor but without naming him, came out with the first line of the popular song of the 1994 Hindi movie Mohra.

“… daily on 27/11 carried this story (narrated to me by several others) as regards the Constitution Day at Assembly. Honble CM for Governor said ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. I refrain from any response given the personal regard for her and the office she holds,” Dhankar said.

In another tweet on Wednesday afternoon, the governor posted a video of Banerjee talking to reporters after the conclusion of the Constitution Day programme.

She was seen in the footage thanking speakers and guests who took part in the event to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. While naming the dignitaries, she mentioned Dhankhar at the end.

“The video on the Constitution Day would leave nothing to imagination as to what precedence is accorded to the Constitutional Head of the State. Time to engage in introspection and not in disinformation,” the Dhankar said.

Earlier in another tweet, the governor said he has high regard for the West Bengal chief minister and will never compromise on extending courtesy to anyone.

“I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped. All including (ministers) Amit Mitra, Partho (Chatterjee), Abdul Manan (Congress MLA and leader of opposition in Bengal Assembly) greeted by me as all MLAs,” Dhankhar said.

PTI