New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar Thursday held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi, stating that his visit comes at a time when India is responding to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack by striking the terror infrastructure in neighbouring Pakistan in a “targetted and measured” manner. He also made it clear that it is not India’s intention to escalate the current situation.

“You are visiting India at a time when we are responding to a particularly barbaric terrorist attack April 22 in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack compelled us to respond on 7th May by striking at the cross-border terrorist infrastructure. Our response was targeted and measured,” said EAM Jaishankar in his opening remarks as both ministers co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.

With the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Wednesday voicing serious concern over the intensifying India-Pakistan conflict and calling for restraint, India also chose the occasion to give the visiting Iranian delegation “a good understanding” of the situation.

“It is not our intention to escalate this situation. However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response. As a neighbour and close partner, it is important that you have a good understanding of this situation,” he said.

As both ministers co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two nations, Jaishankar highlighted the growing India-Iran ties and the cooperation that has progressed in many aspects.

“In recent years, our cooperation has progressed in many aspects. There are also situations that we need to address. Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian have met in Kazan in October 2024 and given us guidance on how to develop our ties further. They have also had a phone conversation April 26, ” the EAM stated.

The 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Jaishankar mentioned, is a reminder of the closeness of India-Iran collaboration and the deep friendship between both countries.

The meeting also witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on Implementation of the Bilateral Agreement on Customs Cooperation and on Medical Products Regulation.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baqaei announced Araghchi’s arrival in New Delhi for an official visit to review the Iran-India bilateral relationship and hold consultations on regional and international developments.

“FM Araghchi and his Indian counterpart will co-chair the 20th Iran-India Joint Commission (JCM) and sign a number of bilateral documents to enhance cooperation in the areas of economy, customs, and health. Iran-India bonds of friendship are deeply rooted in history and provide a solid ground for mutually beneficial relations. We should work together to strengthen peace, security, and stability across the regions and beyond,” he posted on X.

Foreign Minister Araghchi had earlier condemned the Pahalgam attack and extended condolences to India.

Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India,” he posted on X.

Prior to arriving in India, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Pakistan earlier this week, leading a political delegation and holding talks with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

IANS