Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday met Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as developments in West Asia.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Crown Prince.

“Deeply appreciate his commitment to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf,” the minister said.

In a post on X, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders discussed historical ties between the two countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Jaishankar also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and discussed the impact of the Gulf conflict on the region and beyond.

He also conveyed his appreciation to the Kuwaiti foreign minister for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community.

“We jointly assessed our cooperation, focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in times to come,” the foreign minister said on X.

According to the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, they discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation in various fields.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments, it added.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of Jaishankar and the accompanying delegation.

Jaishankar also called on Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and thanked him for his support for the Indian community’s welfare and well-being.

“Welcome his vision for stronger and mutually beneficial India-Kuwait cooperation,” the foreign minister said.

Jaishankar also met Kuwaiti Defence Minister Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed cooperation in defence and maritime security.

“Glad to meet Defence Minister Kuwait Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. Spoke about defence industry cooperation and maritime security,” the foreign minister posted on X.

Separately, Jaishankar also met the Indian community in Kuwait and appreciated their role in strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait Tuesday and was received at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Suleiman Mashaan Al-Mashaan.

The minister is on a visit covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10.

The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.