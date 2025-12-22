Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy and meet with the island nation’s leadership, the Indian High Commission here said Monday.

His visit underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation ‘Sagar Bandhu’, launched last month to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, it said.

India was the first country to respond to Sri Lanka’s international appeal for help following the devastation caused by the cyclone.

India’s Operation ‘Sagar Bandhu’ provided relief and recovery assistance of immense proportions.

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.

Indian Naval ships INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya, LCU-54, LCU-57, LCU-51, and INS Gharial delivered large volumes of relief material to Colombo and Trincomalee, apart from Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force conducted immediate search and rescue operations, while an 85-member Indian Army Field Hospital set up in Mahiyanganaya provided life-saving medical care to more than 7,000 patients.

Medical centres using BHISHM Arogya Maitri cubes were established in severely affected areas, and 248 tonnes of Bailey Bridge components with 48 engineers were airlifted to restore critical connectivity.

Indian Air Force and Navy helicopters evacuated survivors, transported troops, and delivered relief supplies-reflecting India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka during a time of crisis.