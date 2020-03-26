Jajpur: Even though Odisha government has issued strict advisory against public gatherings i.e. assembling of more than seven people in one place in a bid to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, people have been casual about it and often seen assembling in large numbers, coming out of their houses.

Sensing possible threat of the spread of this deadly virus, Jajpur District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das has warned of imposition curfew, if need be.

“It is ironic that people are not aware of their responsibilities and come out of their houses, despite strict warnings. I will impose curfew and punish violators, if the situation so warrants,” Das said.

Following the lockdown, around 2,000 people who were living outside Jajpur district have come back. The district administration has been trying to identify possible infected persons and put them in isolation.

However, repeatedly gathering and crowding various parts of the district despite strict government warnings, has thrown the police administration into disarray.

Infuriated, the district collector warned violators to stay indoors.

“Strict action will be taken against the ones who come outside hence forth,” district Collector Das warned.

He stated that pharmacies will remain open and other essentials will be available only from 7:00 am to 9:00 am and again from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, every day.

PNN