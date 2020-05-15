Jajpur: A 30-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Samantarapur Gram Panchayat under Rasulpur block of Jajpur district. Prashant Biswal and his wife Chumki (25) ended their lives apparently over a family dispute.

Sources said, the couple committed suicide Thursday night. The matter came to light Friday morning when villagers found the main door of the house locked. Suspecting foul play, they broke open the door only to find the couple dead.

The villagers then informed the police who arrived soon. A probe has been launched. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sources said that there were frequent arguments and fights between the husband and wife. They alleged that these incidents must have forced the couple to take the extreme step.

The couple is survived by a 10-month old daughter, informed police.

PNN