Jajpur Town: All hotels, roadside eateries, soft drink units, and mobile food stalls in Jajpur district will reopen from July 1, as per a directive issued by the District Collector Saturday.

The matter came to light after the District Collector issued directives in this regard in an official letter (No. 4863, dated June 28, 2025).

In the letter, the district administration has allowed these establishments to resume operations from July 1, which were previously shut down due to a diarrhoea outbreak in the district.

The directive was circulated to all tehsildars, executive officers of municipalities, the health officer of Jajpur Municipality, and all police station heads across the district.

The collector’s instructions emphasise strict adherence to hygiene norms. Shop owners are required to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, ensure proper storage of food, and use safe drinking water.

The decision follows a decline in diarrhoea cases in the region. Earlier, traders and vendors had appealed to the district collector to lift the closure order.

Considering the public demand for food services, the livelihood of mobile vendors, and the current health situation, the district administration has approved the reopening with safety guidelines in place.

PNN