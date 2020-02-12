Jajpur: A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing his minor daughter physically and mentally in this district, a police officer informed. The accused has been identified as Binod Nat, the officer said, adding that he runs a grocery shop in Puri and occasionally visit his native village Marzitapur in this district.

Nath too has a grocery shop at the village which is run by his wife and daughter.

As per the complaint, Nath used to assault his minor daughter whenever he would visit his native village. He did so the same Tuesday night torturing her physically and mentally.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim with Jenapur police station Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, Jenapur police registered a case and arrested the accused under various sections of IPC as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sushant Kumar Dash, Inspector-in-charge of Jenapur police station.

PNN & Agencies