Jajpur: A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odisha’s Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said Friday.

The teacher identified as Makaranda Mohanta came late to the Balia primary school under Lembo panchayat in Sukinda block of the district Wednesday in an intoxicated state and forced the students to kneel down outside the school premises over alleged indiscipline.

The parents of the students videographed the whole incident which was later uploaded on social media. When the incident went viral on the social media platform Thursday, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Sukinda was asked to enquire into the incident and submit a report.

The teacher identified as Makaranda Mohanta was working as ‘Ganasikhyak’ (temporary teacher), an official said.

Mohanta was found to have committed gross negligence in duty and his service has been terminated with immediate effect on the basis of a report submitted by the Block Education Officer of Sukinda, Jajpur District Education Officer (DEO), Krushna Chandra Nayak said.

The teacher was dispensed with after Sukinda BEO investigated into the matter and gave his report, Nayak said.

(PTI)