Jajpur Town: Despite the fact that the state government is earning revenues through the Commercial Tax and GST office here, the office struggles with multiple problems — lack of proper road connection and vacant post of commercial tax officer among the major ones.

It has been a few years since the office was shifted to its own building near Kusuma under Bhimakarpur Mouza. The place is a secluded one. Prior to that, it used to run from a rented building at Gariapur, a place located in the heart of the town.

In the current scenario, reaching the office run under the finance department, is itself an uphill task. A narrow stretch of a farmland is all that is used as a road now. Even two-wheelers have to be careful while negotiating this narrow stretch.

At times when some officials need to go to the office on four-wheelers, they would use private lands to reach the office. And in rainy season, that too is out of question.

Local people alleged the office is located in the district headquarters and despite being an important office it is being given step-motherly treatment.

There is a post of chief commercial tax officer here but since the time it was functioning from the rented building till now, the position remains vacant.

If need be, the officer at Jajpur road office does the duty of the officer-in-charge of this office.

Considering the area of office comprising Jajpur town, Sadar block, Binjharpur, Bari, Dasarathpur and some other places, there must be a permanent officer. With the office running without a permanent officer, not only is the government losing revenue, some unscrupulous businessmen are also having field days by evading taxes running into crores, local residents alleged.

If an important office like this is in such a pitiable condition, it is only because it is neglected consistently by the authorities, they alleged.

Despite repeated attempts, the commercial tax officer could not be reached for his comments.

