Mumbai: Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty was away from limelight for quite some time but she is back in the picture now with some alluring photographs.

She was last seen in a a car commercial with her co-star Varun Dhawan.

Rhea made headlines with her amazing performance in the movie Jalebi – The Everlasting Taste Of Love. She made her debut with Mere Dad ki Maruti film directed by Ashima Chibber. She also appeared in the films Half Girlfriend and Dobaara. While these movies did not give her the needed break in her career, her Instagram pictures are making fans go gaga.

Take a look:

Rhea started off as a VJ on MTV India. Later she hosted MTV shows including Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds.

In January, Rhea confirmed her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. The beautiful couple has been hitting the headlines for a long time for their relationship.

On the occasion of Sushant’s birthday, ladylove Rhea took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture of them together along with a lovely birthday wish.

Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind !

Shine on you crazy diamond @itsSSR 💕💥❤️🌈⭐️🍭💜🧡 #boywithagoldenheart #rheality pic.twitter.com/jtHkbS3zbs — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) January 21, 2020

In 2012, she made her film debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega where she played the character Nidhi and in 2017, she appeared in YRF’s Bank Chor. She was also seen in Sonali Cable.