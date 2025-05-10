Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised concerns over the status of a reported ceasefire Saturday night after explosions were heard across Srinagar.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Abdullah said, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

He added in another tweet, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

The source of the explosions was not immediately clear, and there was no official confirmation from security forces or the administration regarding the cause of the noise.

It can be mentioned that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday said India and Pakistan Saturday worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

PNN