Bambolim (Goa): Jamshedpur FC continued their unbeaten run in the season as they handed ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) their successive defeat in a match of the ISL here Monday. The Jamshedpur side won the game 2-1. The win takes Jamshedpur FC to the second spot in the points table while ATKMB slipped to number five.

Seiminlen Doungel (37th) scored the opener for the Men of Steel with a sublime finish from the right flank. Alex Lima (84th) scored the second after coming on as a substitute late in the second half. Pritam Kotal (89th) pulled one back for ATKMB, but the goal came a little too late to affect the final scoreline.

Ashutosh Mehta and Sumit Rathi made their way into the starting lineup for ATKMB. As for Jamshedpur FC, Peter Hartley started the game against the Mariners with Pronay Halder also taking the field and Alex Lima on the bench. Owen Coyle fielded a 4-4-2 formation while Antonio Lopes Habas chose his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation.

As the match started, Eli Sabia straightaway went into the referee’s book by getting a yellow card in the fourth minute. At the stroke of the 33rd minute, Amrinder Singh saved a powerful left-footed low curling shot from Greg Stewart from the right flank. Moments later, Doungel found space on the edge of the box at the right flank and made no mistake in hitting the ball past Amrinder’s right side to give JFC the lead.

Roy Krishna looked to have scored the equaliser in the 40th minute. His shot from a narrow-angle escaped TP Rehenesh’s grip and was rolling into the goal but Sabia was quick to react and cleared the ball from the line. Just before halftime, Boris Singh replaced the goalscorer Doungel who had to leave the pitch after suffering an ankle injury.

The second half got off to a cagey start with both teams struggling to create clear scoring chances. At the hour mark, Habas brought on Prabir Das (for Rathi) and David Williams (for McHugh) to instil more energy and fresh legs on the pitch. A brilliant volley from Jitendra Singh on the 67th-minute mark was blocked bravely by an ATKMB defender. Liston Colaco made an appearance from the bench after replacing Manvir Singh who did not impress in the attack.

Lima took his place on the pitch from the bench, replacing Stewart and the Brazilian scored within seconds after entering the field. A left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty box towards the left side of Amrinder gave the latter no chance of saving it.

Later, keeper TP Rehenesh made a good save of a cross from the left flank inside the box but his clearance hit Ashutosh Mehta. Kotal lunged ahead to put the ball inside the back of the net. JFC appealed for an offside but the referee awarded the goal.