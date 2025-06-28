Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested one person in connection with a stone-pelting incident on the Howrah-bound 12074 Jan Shatabdi Express, officials said Saturday.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources, the incident occurred between Randia Boudpur and Bhadrak stations on the night of June 27. A windowpane in coach number D/13 was reportedly damaged by a stone, though no injuries were reported.

Following a complaint to the Divisional Security Control at Khurda Road, RPF personnel from Bhadrak launched a search along the tracks and apprehended a suspect.

The individual was arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Railway Act. He is scheduled to be produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in Bhadrak Saturday.

The RPF urged the public to report any suspicious activity via the Rail Madad app or by calling the Railway Helpline Number 139, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety.

UNI