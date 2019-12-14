Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khattar has made his mark in Hindi films in a very short period of time.

Ishaan, who is often captured by the paparazzi, was seen doing something that is bound to be discussed. Not only this, fans are praising him after some photos surfaced on social media platforms.

In Mumbai, Ishaan was seen distributing food to the poor. In the meantime, some pictures have come up where Ishaan can be seen sitting on the ground carrying a bag of food. Ishaan was pictured taking food out of bags and giving it to needy children and women.

Ishaan did not hesitate to pose for photographs as he engaged in his philanthropic endeavor.

Ishaan managed to win the hearts of audiences with Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds. He was seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film Dhadak which was well received at the box office. The actor earned a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Few people know that Ishaan made his debut in the year 2005 with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! at the age of 10. The film starred Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan is the younger brother of Shahid. Khatter is the son of Hindi film actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. His half-brother, Shahid, is Azeem’s son from her first marriage to actor Pankaj Kapoor.