Bhubaneswar: Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi met with a team of Japanese delegation here, Thursday. Sethi welcomed the delegation’s proposal to set up a vocational training institute and university for visually-impaired in the state. Tsukuba University Principal Ryuchi Aoki who led the delegation said, “Tsukuba University is offering various vocational educations to differently-abled students.

About 40 per cent of students, after passing out of university, are employed in many fields including, IT, engineering and medical.” There are about 67 special schools in Japan, where students are given vocational education, Ryuchi informed. The five-member delegation included Debendra Mohanta, Kei Yamaguchi, Tomohiro Maeda, and Naoshi Terasaki. The programme was attended by senior officials of the department, including additional secretary Santosh Kumar Pradhan and director Niyati Patnaik.