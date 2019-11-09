Nayagarh: As part of the state government’s drive to contain killer Japanese Encephalitis disease, Nayagarh district administration has planned a vaccination drive that will start November 11 and will continue till December 11, Nayagarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sweta kumar Mohapatra has said.

Children in the age bracket of 1-15 years will be vaccinated as part of the drive.

While this programme has already been implemented in different districts of the state in several phases, this will be done for first time in Nayagarh district. More than two lakh children would be vaccinated free of cost with a dose of Japanese Encephalitis vaccine during the campaign.

Since the vaccine is not available outside, the CDMO has urged the parents to not give the vaccination programme a miss.

As many as 794 healthcare workers along with 885 ASHA workers and 1584 anganwadi workers have been trained for the campaign. They will visit all the schools and provide the vaccination in the first phase. Later, a door to door vaccination programme will be started, the CDMO said.

