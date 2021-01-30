Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jared Leto says his new film, John Lee Hancock’s The Little Things, comes with questions about guilt, innocence, assumptions and identity.

“I have wanted to work with John Lee for quite some time, he’s such an incredible writer and director. When I first read the script, I really was taken in by the characters and he did a great job of keeping you on the edge of your seat,” Leto said while talking about collaborating with the director.

“The story poses questions not just about guilt or innocence, but assumptions and identity. It was surprising and I think people are going to be shocked by the ending,” he added.

In the psychological thriller, Denzil Washington is seen as Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon, who gets involved in tracking a serial killer who is terrorising the city of Los Angeles. Rami Malek as L.A. Sheriff Dept. Sergeant Jim Baxter is leading the investigation.

Leto is seen as an inscrutable yet enigmatic appliance delivery man named Albert Sparma.

Talking about his character, Leto said: “Albert Sparma could be a villain, he could be a red herring. He could even be a sort of saviour. He is definitely an outcast who doesn’t really fit into society and probably feels a little under-appreciated, but he is highly intelligent.

“He sees the world in a different way and the world-the police especially-see him as different, which I liked. He probably gets under the skin of everybody he interacts with, especially the police,” he added.

The film also stars Natalie Morales,Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt. The film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in India January 29.

IANS