Jas Honda, an authorised two-wheeler dealership for Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), has been a trusted name in the industry for over two decades. Based in Ainthapali, Sambalpur, the dealership has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, service excellence, and a commitment to delivering quality products.

Under the leadership of Shamsher Singh Hura, CEO and Founder of Jas Honda, the dealership has grown into one of the leading players in the region. An avid motorcycle enthusiast himself, Hura transformed his passion into a thriving business, ensuring that customers receive not just vehicles but a seamless and premium ownership experience.

With a wide range of Honda two-wheelers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and a customer-centric approach, Jas Honda continues to set benchmarks in the industry, making it the preferred choice for riders across the region.

In an interaction with OrissaPOST, Hura shares his entrepreneurial journey.

Can you brief us about your early life and what made you enter the two-wheeler industry?

My journey in the automobile industry started with a deep-rooted passion for mobility and a vision to provide quality service to customers. Coming from a business-oriented background, I was always keen on exploring opportunities that could make a meaningful impact.

Two-wheelers have been a crucial part of India’s transportation ecosystem, and with the increasing demand, I saw an opportunity to contribute to this sector. That led me to partner with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) 20 years ago, and it has been an incredible journey ever since.

The two-wheeler market in India is largely riding on the back of rural sales growth. Are you also witnessing this surge in sales in the Odisha market?

Yes, absolutely. The demand for two-wheelers in rural and semi-urban areas of Odisha has been growing steadily. Several factors contribute to this growth, including improved road infrastructure, rising disposable income, and government schemes that support rural development.

The affordability, fuel efficiency, and durability of Honda two-wheelers make them a preferred choice in these regions.

Being one of the leading Honda dealers in Sambalpur, what are the challenges that the industry is facing?

The two-wheeler industry, like any other sector, comes with its own set of challenges. Some key concerns include fluctuating fuel prices, rising input costs, and evolving government regulations—especially concerning emissions and electric vehicle adoption.

Another challenge is ensuring seamless after-sales service and maintaining customer trust, which is where our commitment to quality service plays a vital role. Additionally, the rural market, despite its potential, faces financing constraints that sometimes slow down the purchasing process.

What role do you believe electric vehicles play in sustainable mobility?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are undoubtedly the future of sustainable mobility. With rising fuel costs and increasing environmental concerns, EVs provide a viable alternative for cleaner transportation.

Honda, as a brand, is actively working towards electric mobility solutions. However, widespread adoption depends on factors such as charging infrastructure, advancements in battery technology, and government incentives. While EVs are growing in urban markets, their penetration in rural areas will take some time.

How important is customer satisfaction in this line of business?

Customer satisfaction is the backbone of our business. A satisfied customer not only returns but also becomes a brand ambassador, bringing in new customers through word-of-mouth.

Over the last two decades, we have built a strong customer base by focusing on transparency, timely service, and providing a hassle-free buying experience. Our goal is to ensure that every customer who walks into our dealership leaves with confidence and trust in the Honda brand.

How has your journey been so far? As a successful entrepreneur, do you have any advice for new entrants?

The journey has been extremely rewarding. Over the years, I have witnessed the evolution of the automobile industry, technological advancements, and changing customer expectations.

Being recognized as one of the 13 Gold Dealers in India—and the only one in Odisha—is a testament to our dedication and hard work.

For new entrants in the industry, my advice would be to stay committed, focus on customer service, and continuously adapt to market trends. The automobile business is not just about selling vehicles; it’s about building relationships and trust. If you prioritize customer satisfaction and service excellence, success will undoubtedly follow.

