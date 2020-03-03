Mumbai: He is an actor in both films and television who used to audience laugh at his performance. The one who had studied engineering, but he made comedian his profession. Yes, we are talking about famous comedian Jaspal Bhatti. Jaspal was a well-known comedian, actor, director and producer of Hindi television and cinema.

Born in Amritsar March 3, 1955, Jaspal became an engineer by profession, a street theatre artist for years. Jaspal died unfortunately in a road accident 25 October 2012 in Jalandhar, Punjab. On his birth anniversary let us know something more about him.

Jaspal turned household name after Doordarshan’s Ulta-Pulta show. His most popular Flop Show was produced by his wife Savita Bhatti, who also acted in it. The cartoonist, humorist, actor and filmmaker was focusing on acting as he was getting numerous offers from Hindi film producers for the comedian’s role.

He also acted in several films. He made a Punjabi film Mahaul Theek Hai based on Punjab Police in 1999. It was his first directorial venture. The film also received a lot of traction from the audience. He also appeared in Fanaa, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Mausam, Kuch Na Kaho, Jani Dushman, Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Jaspal used to raise issues, through satires, affecting the lives of common people which had everyone in splits. Not only this, the names of his TV series were also such, which attracted the audience. Flop Show, Ulta-Pulta, Full Tension are to name a few.

Bhatti appeared in SAB TV’s Comedy ka King Kaun as a judge with actress Divya Dutta. In his last stint, Bhatti and his wife Savita competed in a popular Star Plus show Nach Baliye which went on air in October 2008.

During inflation, Bhatti made a necklace made up of vegetables and gave his wife to don as symbol of opposing it. He also pulled his car by a bull when the price of petrol and diesel soared. Jaspal is survived by son Jasraj and daughter Bhatti.

Bhatti died in a car accident near Shahkot in Jalandhar district 25 October 2012, aged 57. The car was being driven by his son Jasraj. Bhatti died just one day before the release of his film Power Cut starring his son Jasraj.