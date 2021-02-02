Bolangir/Lathore: Security forces had a heavy exchange of fire with Maoists during a combing operation by the former in Bender forest near Lathore in Bolangir district Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces were carrying out a combing operation in the jungle area when the ultras opened fire after noticing the jawans. This prompted the jawans to retaliate with gunshots.

Reports said that a few guns were seized by the security forces from the spot.

A search operation was underway in the region by the security forces when reports last came in.

Notably, a Maoist was Sunday killed during an encounter when a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans were conducting a search operation in Makadapadar forest under Mudulipada police limits of Malkangiri district.

PNN