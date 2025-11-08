Nuapada: BJP leader and Puri MP Sambit Patra Friday criticised the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and its president Naveen Patnaik, accusing them of showing disrespect to the family of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Speaking at a press meet in Nuapada, held in the presence of Dholakia’s wife, Patra said it was “deeply unfortunate” that Naveen Patnaik spoke ill of a leader who had served the BJD with loyalty and dedication throughout his political career. “Rajendra Dholakia gave his entire life to the BJD and worked tirelessly for the people of Nuapada. To malign his family after his death is both insensitive and a betrayal of his legacy,” Patra said.

During a recent BJD rally in Nuapada, Naveen Patnaik had accused the BJP of ‘candidate theft’, alleging that the saffron party had taken away BJD’s potential candidate — a reference to Jay Dholakia, son of the late leader. Patnaik had also reportedly called the Dholakia family “dishonest.”

Patra condemned the remarks, terming them “baseless and unbecoming of a leader of Naveen Patnaik’s stature.” He said, “Jay Dholakia left BJD out of self-respect after witnessing the neglect of his family. Calling him a ‘stolen candidate’ is completely false and politically motivated.” He also alleged that when Rajendra Dholakia was critically ill, the BJD leadership failed to extend any help. “When his heart was severely damaged and he needed urgent treatment, no one from the BJD stood by him. Now, to attack his family is inhuman,” Patra said. Patra added that the BJP stands firmly with the Dholakia family and respects the late leader’s contribution to Nuapada’s development.