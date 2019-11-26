Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department in Cuttack district for accepting bribe from a contractor for clearance of bill.

The accused officer has been identified as Bidulata Rout who works for RWSS department at Niali Block in Cuttack district.

According to vigilance sleuths, Rout had demanded Rs 30,100 from Md. Muzammil Sheikh to clear a bill of Rs 5,16,000 for the 43 toilets he constructed under Swachh Bharat scheme.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Sheikh, the sleuths laid a trap and caught Rout red-handed while she was accepting the money from the complainant at Niali block office.

The bribe amount was recovered on the spot and was seized. A case has been registered against Rout in this connection.

Notably, vigilance officials, November 22 arrested an electrical junior engineer (JE) Bhabani Shankar Mohanta on charges of accepting bribe to facilitate electricity connection to a house in Cuttack.

PNN