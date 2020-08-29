Bhubaneswar: Khurda Collector Sanat kumar Mohanty Saturday ordered the students will have to undergo through thermal screening process before entering the examination centre.

Sources said, there are six centres in Bhubaneswar of Khurda district where 16,000 students will appear for the JEE (Main) examination from August 30 to September 7.

For this, the districts administration has made all the arrangements so that the students will not face any obstacles during their examination.

The authorities at the exam centers will conduct a thermal screening record the temperatures before the conduct of the examination.

The district administration will also make arrangements for those who will go from Khurda to other districts to appear the exam, said the Collector.

In order to avoid overcrowding at the examination centres the district administration has been taking necessary steps.

This was informed by the Collector after a meeting held at the district collectorate office Saturday. Among others, Government ITI College Principal, Khordha SP and other officials were present in the meeting.

