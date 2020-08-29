Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri Police Friday arrested four persons for looting a female relationship officer of Bandhan Bank.

The accused, identified as Sahajahan Khan (45), Sk Sahid (21), Jalauddin Khan (21) and Prasanta Bhoi (28), will be produced before a court Saturday.

Police have recovered one MT15 bike, one country made pistol, and Rs.70,000/- cash from their possession.

The arrests came following a complaint registered by the victim, a resident of Barmunda village under Khandagiri police limits in Khurda district, August 5.

The female officer had stated that she was returning to her home in her scooter after collecting money from different customers worth Rs. 94,000/- along with some important documents 11:50pm, August 5.

Meanwhile, the robbers stopped the officer in the middle of the road taking the advantage of night and looted the sum at gun-point.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police authorities also recovered the necessary documents and some portion of loot money from the four culprits.

The cops said that the culprits would move in their bikes in different parts of the city and mostly target females.

The police have said that the accused are involved in many similar cases in Bailanta, Balipatna and Dhauli.

PNN