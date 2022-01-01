Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid and shared that she has mild symptoms.

Mrunal shared the news on her Instagram story Saturday. She wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals.”

“If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone.”

Mrunal currently awaits the release of her next film ‘Jersey’, a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor.

It has been postponed after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant.

The film that was supposed to be released December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.