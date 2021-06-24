Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle among senior IPS officers, the Odisha government Thursday appointed 1994 batch officer Yeshwant Kumar Jethwa as the new director of Vigilance. At present Jethwa is serving as additional DG of Police (Law & Order). The post of Vigilance director was lying vacant following the demise of IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi owing to Covid-19.

Among other changes, ADG (Headquarters) Lalit Das has been made Director (Intelligence) while RK Sharma has been appointed as ADG, Law & Order, as per a notification issued by the state Home Department. Prior to his new appointment, Sharma was working as Director (Intelligence).

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has been appointed as ADG, Crime Branch. Panda will also hold additional charge of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC).

Senior IPS officer of 1990 batch and CMD of OSPHWC Sudhanshu Sarangi has been transferred as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Home department.

Arun Bothra, who is a 1996 batch IPS officer, has been made Transport Commissioner. At present, Bothra is the CMD of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and CEO of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, who was working as IG, Home Guard, and Fire Services has been made IG (Vigilance).