Puri: Police have detained two persons for their alleged involvement in the loot of a donation box along with jewellery of the deity from Madanmohan Temple inside the premises of Sakhigopinath shrine under Satyabadi block of Odisha’s Puri district, a source said Sunday.

The looted amount is yet to be estimated.

According to the source, the thieves sneaked into the temple Saturday night and broke six locks, a CCTV camera and its digital video recorder (DVR) machine. Later, the miscreants decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments of the deity sparing some coins in the donation box.

The general secretary of temple servitors’ association Bijay Kumar Nanda said that he got to know about the loot in the morning. Subsequently, they informed the cops. He requested the administration to provide better security to the temple.

Police said that they would try to retrieve the fingerprints of the thieves from the broken locks and donation box.

Following preliminary investigation, the cops had suspected that the thieves hailed from local areas as they had a precise idea about the temple premise arrangements especially the location of the DVR machine.

