Cuttack: Purighat police in Cuttack Sunday arrested two persons on charges of defrauding a jewellery shop owner to the tune of Rs 36.98 lakh.

According to a source in the police, promising gold ornaments in equal value, the accused duo had taken a gold bar from the jeweller from Remuna area in Balasore district and remained incommunicado.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajkishore Sahu (40), a resident of Mahamedpur under Bari police limits in Jajpur district and Jitendra Sahu (25), a resident of Devidwar area under Jajpur police limits in Jajpur district.

According to the police, Rajkishore is a broker. He used to collect gold ornaments from different merchants and supplied them to Santosh Kumar Rana – the jewellery shop owner. In turn, Rajkishore received old gold jewellery from Rana.

Santosh along with a friend visited Rajkishore, who was in Cuttack March 9, 2021. Santosh carried a fine gold bar worth Rs 36,97,524 with him. As per their earlier discussion, Rajkishore was to deliver him gold ornaments of equal value in exchange of the bar.

Rajkishore and his associate Jitendra took Santosh and his friend to Nakadia Hallmarking testing centre located at Jaunliapatty under Purighat police limits.

After getting the gold bar verified, the accused duo assured Santosh to supply him with gold ornaments of equal value. Asking Santosh and his friend to wait at a place till their return with gold ornaments, Rajkishore and Jitendra left the place and never returned.

Upon realising that he had been cheated, Santosh lodged a report against Rajkishore and Jitendra at Purighat police station leading to the arrest of the accused duo. The cops also recovered the gold bar from their possession.

