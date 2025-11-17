Jeypore: Police in Jeypore have arrested 18 people, including two minors, in connection with eight theft and robbery cases across Town, Sadar and Kundura police limits, officials said Sunday. SDPO Partha Kashyap told reporters that the arrests included six accused in a series of thefts under Town police limits, six more in separate Sadar police cases and seven accused in a bridge robbery reported under Kundura police station.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones, two swords, five motorcycles, Rs 3.45 lakh in cash, gold and silver ornaments, iron rods and cameras from the possession of the accused.

In the Kundura bridge robbery case, where armed miscreants allegedly looted Rs 6 lakh from a trader and his associate, police arrested seven accused and seized Rs 80,000, four mobiles, two knives and five bikes. A video showing the robbery had earlier gone viral on social media.

All arrested adults have been forwarded to court, while the two minors have been sent to a juvenile home, police said. Senior officers, including the IICs of Town, Sadar and Kundura police stations, were present at the press briefing.