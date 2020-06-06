Bhubaneswar: Inching a step forward for implementation of the 38-km long Jeypore-Nabarangpur new broad gauge railway line, the state government is going to conduct social impact assessment (SIA) study for the project.

Revenue and Disaster Management department has issued a notification for conduct of SIA study, which is mandatory prior to land acquisition for the project.

Green India, Jagatsinghpur will conduct the survey under the supervision of Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies in 20 villages of Jeypore and Borigumma blocks. A total of 732.335 acre land will be acquired for the project, official sources said.

The new line will be passing through Akamba, Badakaudi, Majurmunda, Ambaguda, Haradaput, Hadapa and Jayantagiri villages of Jeypore block.

Similarly, villagers of Khudiguda, Dulaguda, Borigumma, Jhilimili, Kundraguda, Anchala, Parli, Kamara, Kaneijuba, Kaliaguda, Majhia, Auli and Baragaon will see new railway line very soon.

During the survey, the engaged agency will visit each ward, village and panchayat through which the new railway line will go and also take the feedback/suggestions from the affected people, the source said.

The agency will also take approval of Gram Sabhas in the areas. The Gram Sabhas will be conducted in at least 25 per cent of the total villages. The entire process will be completed in next six months, they said.

The Centre has sanctioned 784 crore for the Jeypore- Nabarangpur new railway line project.

Out of the total amount, Rs 664.92 crore will be spent on construction of civil work for the line, while Rs 24.64 crore and Rs 58.35 crore will be spent on the signal & telecom and electrification respectively.

As per the MoU signed between the Centre and state government in October, 2016, the state government will provide the entire land free of cost and share 50 per cent of the project cost of the rail project.

The railway line will connect Nabarangpur with Jeypore, an existing station on Kottavalasa-Kirandul line. This line will provide connectivity to important towns including Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur and Dantewada. Besides, the railway line will connect Nabarangpur to Junagarh in Kalahandi district.