Ranchi: A 46-year-old CRPF officer was killed while another was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Keriburu village of West Singhbhum district at around 10.30 pm. The jungle area is receiving heavy rainfall, they said.

According to officials, M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer belonging to the 26th battalion, was killed in the lightning strike, while Assistant Commandant S K Mandal was injured and admitted to a hospital.

Singh hailed from the West Imphal district of Manipur.

The officers were leading the troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the jungle area for an anti-Naxal operation, they said.