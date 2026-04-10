Chatra: A gruesome incident has come to light from the Scheduled Caste Residential Girls’ School located at the Hunterganj block headquarters in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. A 14-year-old minor student, who was residing in the school hostel and studying in Class III, was found to be pregnant during a medical examination.

It is alleged that the school’s headmaster himself assaulted the student. Following this revelation, there is an atmosphere of anger and fear not only within the school premises but across the entire district.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the victim’s family members reached the school and staged a strong protest, alleging major lapses and negligence in the security arrangements by the management. Considering the seriousness of the case, the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused headmaster.

Sensing the situation deteriorating, Hunterganj Police Station in-charge Prabhat Kumar reached the spot along with police personnel and pacified the agitated villagers. The police, under security cover, brought the student and the accused headmaster, Shankar Prasad, to the police station, where they were questioned for several hours in the presence of senior administrative officials.

Taking immediate cognisance of the sensitivity of the case, Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Shree acted promptly. A large team of officials, including AC Arvind Kumar, SDO Mohammad Jahur Alam, the Women Police Station in-charge, and REO Ambuja Raj, was deployed to record the student’s statement. DC Keerthi Shree has also constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter thoroughly.

Local public representatives have also taken a strong stand on the issue. Zila Parishad Chairperson Mamta Kumari termed the incident heinous and said she would personally meet the DC and SP to demand justice for the victim. She also advocated the strictest punishment for the guilty.

Nawadih Mukhiya and Basanti Panna also demanded that the investigation be conducted in a completely fair and scientific manner so that the real culprit is punished and no innocent person is implicated.

The police have arrested the accused headmaster, Shankar Prasad, and the process of sending him to judicial custody is underway.

Meanwhile, the victim is being provided with necessary medical care and is also undergoing counselling.