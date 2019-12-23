New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah said Monday his party respects the mandate of Jharkhand voters, as it lost to the rival JMM-Congress alliance in the assembly elections.

In a tweet, Shah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for giving the BJP a chance to govern the state for five years and asserted that his party remains committed to its development.

He also lauded BJP workers for their “untiring” efforts in the assembly polls.

As per the latest trends, the BJP has won or is ahead in 25 seats while the rival JMM-Congress alliance appears set to win a majority of seats in the 81-member state assembly.

The BJP had won 37 seats in the 2014 assembly polls.

PTI