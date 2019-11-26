New Delhi: Lauding the Union and state government’s work in Jharkhand, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari Tuesday said the ‘state elections will be smooth sailing for the BJP’.

Speaking to Orissa POST at Parliament House here, Pujari said the party will form government under the leadership of Raghubar Das in the state.

“People are satisfied with the performance of state and Union governments. It will be smooth sailing for BJP in Jharkhand. I was in the state for a few days and the general perception among the people is that the Raghubar Das government is repeating in the state,” said Pujari.

The Bargarh MP also criticised the opposition parties for holding protest on the occasion the Constitution Day in Parliament premises. He said that the opposition parties could have staged protest on some other day.

“This is not good for the country and neither for the society. There may be different occasions to stage protests. But I think opposing the event and not attending it when we are celebrating the Constitution Day in which the President of India, Vice President, the Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and other MPs are present will not help the democracy. This is against the spirit of democracy,” said Pujari.