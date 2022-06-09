Ranchi: Two youths accused of raping a girl were beaten up and set on fire by villagers in Jharkhand’s Gumla district late Wednesday night. The revenge act left one of the accused dead and the other seriously injured, police said Thursday. The chances of survival for the injured person are also very minimal, they added. The incident took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area.

The injured accused is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Lal informed.

“The duo had allegedly raped the minor Wednesday. When the girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents. The mob then brought the youths to the victim’s village, thrashed them and set them on fire,” Lal stated.

One of the accused succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical. The accused’s motorbike was also set fire.

The girl’s family lodged an FIR with the Sadar Police Station, and the survivor will be sent for medical examination, the officer said. A police team has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

Police are trying to find out the identities of those who were involved in the thrashing of the two accused and then setting them on fire. A number of people from the victim’s village have been detained for questioning, police stated.