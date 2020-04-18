Jharsuguda: Work on transforming the old district headquarters hospital at Mangalbazaar in Jharsuguda town into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital is going on at a rapid pace, a district administration official said Saturday.

With April 20 fixed as the deadline to get all works completed, hospital’s administrative officer and additional collector Pradeep Kumar Sahu is personally monitoring the progress.

When contacted, Sahu said required number of staff to run the facility have been already appointed.

Besides, necessary arrangements have been done for their lodging. By Saturday, electricity connection work will be over and by Sunday, the oxygen plant will be installed. The hospital is a 110 bed one with 10 ICUs.

While money for the hospital is being spent from district mineral fund (DMF), Hi-Tech Medical of Bhubaneswar and Vedant Limited of Jharsuguda are providing all ancillary assistance.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding had been signed between the district administration, DMF Trust and Hi-Tech Medical College on this context April 13.

PNN